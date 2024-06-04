Ignoring reason and evidence: Why new breast cancer guidelines advising against screening women in their 40s are misguided
By Anna N. Wilkinson, Associate Professor and Family Doctor, GP Oncologist, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Jean Seely, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Moira Rushton, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Suleena Duhaime, Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer. Yet the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care’s new guidelines do not endorse breast cancer screening for women in their 40s.
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024