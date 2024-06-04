Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

To remain relevant to young Muslims, mosques must become more inclusive spaces for women

By Tammy Gaber, Director, McEwen School of Architecture, Laurentian University
Mosques with walls, barriers and separated entrances all send a clear message to Muslim women: that these spaces are not designed to include us.The Conversation


