Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Documenting the world’s largest prehistoric rock art in South America – new study

By Philip Riris, Lecturer in Archaeological & Palaeoenvironmental Modelling, Bournemouth University
José R. Oliver, Reader in Latin American Archaeology, Institute of Archaeology, UCL
Natalia Lozada Mendieta, Assistant Professor, Department of Art History, Universidad de los Andes
We weren’t the first to lay eyes on the engraving since it was carved into the hillside any number of centuries or millennia ago, not by a long shot. The Venezuelan archaeologist José Maria Cruxent even recorded it in his diaries in the 1940s – and there were certainly visitors before him.

The site of Cerro Pintado (Painted Hill), in the Venezuelan state of Amazonas, is a local landmark and a well-known fixture on the itinerary of those travelling on the Middle Orinoco River.

Yet viewing the gigantic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ War must never be normalized for child victims: Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine
~ Little protection for the vulnerable, even on major migration routes: UNHCR
~ To remain relevant to young Muslims, mosques must become more inclusive spaces for women
~ Local food systems need to prioritize job quality alongside ethical food production
~ Indian election: Narendra Modi hasn’t delivered the expected landslide – where the BJP may have gone wrong
~ Iran: president’s death has set hardliners jostling for position to replace ageing supreme leader
~ Why Nigel Farage spent his first campaign speech complaining that young people don’t know about D-Day
~ Dangerous chemicals found in teeth-whitening kits bought online
~ UK cities need greener new builds – and more of them
~ Kafka 100: the Post Office scandal really was Kafkaeseque – it’s right out of his novel The Trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter