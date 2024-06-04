Documenting the world’s largest prehistoric rock art in South America – new study
By Philip Riris, Lecturer in Archaeological & Palaeoenvironmental Modelling, Bournemouth University
José R. Oliver, Reader in Latin American Archaeology, Institute of Archaeology, UCL
Natalia Lozada Mendieta, Assistant Professor, Department of Art History, Universidad de los Andes
We weren’t the first to lay eyes on the engraving since it was carved into the hillside any number of centuries or millennia ago, not by a long shot. The Venezuelan archaeologist José Maria Cruxent even recorded it in his diaries in the 1940s – and there were certainly visitors before him.
The site of Cerro Pintado (Painted Hill), in the Venezuelan state of Amazonas, is a local landmark and a well-known fixture on the itinerary of those travelling on the Middle Orinoco River.
Yet viewing the gigantic…
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024