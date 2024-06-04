Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Forgetting appointments, deadlines and that call to Mom − the phenomenon of prospective memory and how to improve yours

By Sarah Raskin, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Trinity College
Have you ever walked into a room and then wondered why you went there?

If you’ve experienced this phenomenon, you’ve had a prospective memory lapse.

Memory usually means remembering things that have already happened. But prospective memory is the ability to remember to do something in the future – such as stopping to get milk on the way home from work, calling your mom on her birthday or remembering to take your casserole out of the oven. Sometimes, errors lead to heartbreaking results – such as forgetting to take your toddler out of the car on a hot day.

I…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
