Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wisconsin is a key swing state this year – and has a history of being unpredictable

By Jonathan J. Kasparek, Professor of history, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Wisconsin voters elected conservative and liberal politicians in almost equal numbers from 2008 to 2022 − in this election, issues such as abortion, the economy and immigration are key for voters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
