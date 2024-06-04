Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leone’s bushmeat markets pose serious health hazards – we studied two for six months to find solutions

By Jack Jenkins, Post-Doctoral Research Associate at the Department of Anthropology, Durham University
Hannah Brown, Professor of Anthropology, Durham University
Tommy Matthew Hanson, Lecturer in Medical Anthropology with focus on Ebola burials and Communication, Njala University
Wahab Lawundeh, Research Assistant, University of Basel
You are walking through the bustling centre of Bo, Sierra Leone’s third largest city.

Following the crowd, you turn off the main road onto a narrower thoroughfare and find yourself in an open-air market. Shelters constructed from timber and sheet-metal roofing line each side of the narrow, unpaved walkway. A foul smell hits your nose. The source? A young woman is raising an axe over the carcass of a duiker, a type of small antelope, laid out on a butcher’s block at the edge of the pathway.

As you pass by, you are sprayed with the animal’s fluids. Others near you look down…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
