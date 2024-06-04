Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Factory fumes in the neighbourhood of Vindoulou: “Children regularly vomit and cough a lot, especially when there is a lot of smoke.”

By Amnesty International
In the neighbourhood of Vindoulou, in the suburbs of Pointe-Noire, residents have long sounded the alarm about a factory owned by Metssa Congo, a subsidiary of the Indian group Metssa. The factory, which recycles used batteries and industrial products containing lead and aluminium, emits smoke daily into the air around people’s homes. It is in […] The post Factory fumes in the neighbourhood of Vindoulou: “Children regularly vomit and cough a lot, especially when there is a lot of smoke.” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
