Human Rights Observatory

Oil spills in Banga Kayo: “From the beginning … we denounced the proximity of the oil wells to the water sources.”

By Amnesty International
‘Wing Wah’, a subsidiary of the Chinese group ‘Southernpec’, has the operating licence for oil and gas exploration near the village of Banga Kayo, about 30km from Pointe-Noire. Residents have accused the company of polluting the Loémé River and of regularly spilling crude oil on the village’s roads. Between 2020 and 2022, the company’s operations […] The post Oil spills in Banga Kayo: “From the beginning … we denounced the proximity of the oil wells to the water sources.” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
