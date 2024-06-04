Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mpox is on the rise in Australia. Here’s what to know about the virus – and who should get vaccinated

By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Andrew Grulich, Professor and Program Head, HIV Epidemiology and Prevention Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Mo Hammoud, Group Leader, LGBTQ+ Population Health Research Group, and Research Fellow, HIV Epidemiology and Prevention Program, Kirby Institute, Faculty of Medicine and Health, UNSW Sydney
Australia appears to be experiencing a re-emergence of the infectious disease mpox, formerly called monkeypox.

Some 40 cases have been recorded so far in 2024, already surpassing the total number recorded for 2023 (26). Victoria has reported 24 cases this year, while Queensland saw ten…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New laws in WA would take guns away from people accused of domestic violence. Will they protect women?
~ Iraqis with Disabilities Excluded from Jobs
~ The Rana Plaza collapse and Tazreen Fashions Fire: An interview with Taqbir Huda
~ Should we worry about wasting renewable energy? Here’s why ‘spilling’ excess power is expected – and efficient
~ Australia’s key program for gender equity in STEM was scrapped last week. This could actually be good news
~ ‘We’re all trained to be good obedient children, but what do you want?’ Delving into the inner lives of women in neoliberal China
~ Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum inherits a country ravaged by violence – and searching for hope
~ For women with antenatal depression, micronutrients might help them and their babies – new study
~ UN experts concerned about migrant labour exploitation in UK
~ Is seeing believing? Not really, so animal welfare campaigns should take a different approach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter