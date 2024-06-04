Mpox is on the rise in Australia. Here’s what to know about the virus – and who should get vaccinated
By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Andrew Grulich, Professor and Program Head, HIV Epidemiology and Prevention Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Mo Hammoud, Group Leader, LGBTQ+ Population Health Research Group, and Research Fellow, HIV Epidemiology and Prevention Program, Kirby Institute, Faculty of Medicine and Health, UNSW Sydney
Australia appears to be experiencing a re-emergence of the infectious disease mpox, formerly called monkeypox.
Some 40 cases have been recorded so far in 2024, already surpassing the total number recorded for 2023 (26). Victoria has reported 24 cases this year, while Queensland saw ten…
