For women with antenatal depression, micronutrients might help them and their babies – new study
By Julia J Rucklidge, Professor of Psychology, University of Canterbury
Elena Moltchanova, Professor of Statistics, University of Canterbury
Roger Mulder, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Otago
Siobhan A Campbell, Intern Psychologist, Researcher – Te Puna Toiora (Mental Health and Nutrition Research Lab), University of Canterbury
Adding vitamin and mineral supplements to the diet of pregnant women with antenatal depression not only reduced their symptoms and improved their functioning – it also benefitted their infants.
- Monday, June 3rd 2024