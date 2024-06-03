Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For women with antenatal depression, micronutrients might help them and their babies – new study

By Julia J Rucklidge, Professor of Psychology, University of Canterbury
Elena Moltchanova, Professor of Statistics, University of Canterbury
Roger Mulder, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Otago
Siobhan A Campbell, Intern Psychologist, Researcher – Te Puna Toiora (Mental Health and Nutrition Research Lab), University of Canterbury
Adding vitamin and mineral supplements to the diet of pregnant women with antenatal depression not only reduced their symptoms and improved their functioning – it also benefitted their infants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mexico has elected its first female president. Claudia Sheinbaum inherits a country ravaged by violence – and searching for hope
~ UN experts concerned about migrant labour exploitation in UK
~ Is seeing believing? Not really, so animal welfare campaigns should take a different approach
~ Mexico elects first female president − but will that improve the lot of country’s women?
~ ‘The first wave went through hell’ – how the 16th Infantry Regiment’s heroism helped bring victory on D-Day
~ Here’s how climate social scientists are finding their way in the era of climate crisis
~ Taylor Swift is ready for her history to be rewritten
~ Australia’s ‘learning by doing’ approach to managing large mines is failing the environment
~ Peat was historically mined overseas because it burns so well. But Australia’s subtropical peat bogs need fire to survive
~ You can now be frozen after death in Australia. If you get revived in the future, will you still legally be the same person?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter