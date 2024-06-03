Australia’s ‘learning by doing’ approach to managing large mines is failing the environment
By Matthew Currell, Professor of Environmental Engineering, School of Engineering, Griffith University
Adrian Werner, Professor of Hydrogeology, Flinders University
Conflict between coal giant Adani, the Queensland government and traditional owners over harm to groundwater ecosystems stems from a flawed interpretation of the ‘adaptive management’ approach.
- Monday, June 3rd 2024