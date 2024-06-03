Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Debate over tongue tie procedures in babies continues. Here’s why it can be beneficial for some infants

By Sharon Smart, Lecturer and Researcher (Speech Pathology) - School of Allied Health, Curtin University
David Todd, Associate Professor, Neonatology, ANU Medical School, Australian National University
Monica J. Hogan, PhD student, ANU School of Medicine and Psychology, Australian National University
Tongue-tie division isn’t always appropriate but can make a big difference to the babies who need it when non-surgical measures don’t fix feeding problems.The Conversation


© The Conversation
