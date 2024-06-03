Net zero is not just good science – it’s also a good deal for ordinary people
By Anupama Sen, Head of Policy Engagement, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford and Fellow in Environmental Change, Reuben College, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Sam Fankhauser, Professor of Climate Economics and Policy, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford
As the UK moves into a general election, a misinformed debate over the country’s climate transition and legally binding net zero targets risks further dividing people.
Much of this debate in the UK focuses on the “cost” of net zero. For instance, energy secretary Claire Coutinho recently stated the government did not want a “net zero leviathan” to crush the nation’s “brilliant enterprise economy”, while the Labour Party had to backtrack…
- Monday, June 3rd 2024