Human Rights Observatory

Studying violence toward women and animals can help us develop strategies to prevent both

By Laleh Dadgardoust, Research assistant, PAWSitive Connections Lab, University of Saskatchewan
Colleen Dell, Professor and Research Chair in One Health & Wellness, University of Saskatchewan
Renata Roma, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Saskatchewan
Evidence suggests that some individuals who hurt animals likewise act violently toward women and girls. Exploring that overlap can help prevent gender-based violence and animal abuse.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
