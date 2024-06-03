Perception of campus police is more negative among students from minority groups
By Christopher R. Dennison, Associate Professor of Sociology, University at Buffalo
Jessica Finkeldey, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, State University of New York at Fredonia
Nicholas Tucker Reyes, PhD Student, University at Buffalo
Prior encounters with police didn’t negatively affect student views of campus police, but perceptions varied among students from different ethnic and racial groups and LGBTQ+ students.
- Monday, June 3rd 2024