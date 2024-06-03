Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kafka 100: a parade of men with no appetite from a writer consumed by thoughts of nourishment

By Daniel Varndell, Senior Lecturer in English, University of Winchester
There is a rather potent image of failure which recurs in the short stories and novels of Franz Kafka, the Czech writer who died of tuberculosis 100 years ago. The image is of a young man brimming with self-assurance who, without warning, is assailed by some irreproachable authority. He protests, but his fate is sealed. The verdict is guilty. His sentence is death.

That this young man’s sudden misfortune is often foreshadowed by a sudden loss of appetite reflects a persistent theme in Kafka’s work. He is consumed by the problem of finding adequate nourishment.

You can find…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How rich philanthropists exert undue influence over pro-Palestinian activism at universities
~ Perception of campus police is more negative among students from minority groups
~ Why do astronomers look for signs of life on other planets based on what life is like on Earth?
~ Why the future of democracy could depend on your group chats
~ Prenatal supplements fall woefully short in providing crucial nutrition during pregnancy – and most women don’t even know it
~ Who gets to decide what counts as ‘disorder’?
~ School boards, long locally focused and nonpartisan, get dragged into the national political culture wars
~ Anti-abortion rights activists navigate a new, post-Roe landscape, as state bans mean they can ‘save babies’
~ Returning a 170-year-old preserved lizard to Jamaica is a step toward redressing colonial harms
~ Online shoppers behave differently after chatting with staff of the opposite gender, new research shows – here’s why businesses should be paying attention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter