Human Rights Observatory

Why do so few people cycle for transport in Australia? 6 ideas on how to reap all the benefits of bikes

By Melanie Davern, Associate Professor, Director Australian Urban Observatory, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Afshin Jafari, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Alan Both, Senior Lecturer in Spatial Science, RMIT University
Jago Dodson, Professor of Urban Policy and Director, Urban Futures Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Lucy Gunn, Senior Research Fellow, Healthy Liveable Cities Group, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Qian (Chayn) Sun, Associate Professor of Geospatial Science, RMIT University
We want healthy, liveable cities and to cut emissions to net zero. Getting more people to use bicycles instead of cars will go a long way towards achieving these goals.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
