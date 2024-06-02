Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How should the skilled migration points test be reformed? It’s an $84 billion question

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Natasha Bradshaw, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
Trent Wiltshire, Deputy Program Director, Migration and Labour Markets, Grattan Institute
As the government consults on potential reforms to points-tested visas for skilled migrants, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Skilled migrants contribute enormously to Australia’s prosperity – shaping our diverse society, making us more productive and boosting Australians’ earnings.

The points…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Patents based on traditional knowledge are often ‘biopiracy’. A new international treaty will finally combat this
~ 31% of Australians are obese – is Ozempic a healthy solution? A GP considers Johann Hari’s inside take on a ‘mass experiment’
~ Could a green investment deal help Indonesia and Australia overcome their past tensions?
~ What’s the difference between vegan and vegetarian?
~ The housing crisis hit Queensland hard. Jolted into action, the state has raised its game
~ ‘I don’t feel gendered’: Rachel Cusk’s most radical novel yet makes the familiar strange – and moves beyond womanhood
~ Why do so few people cycle for transport in Australia? 6 ideas on how to reap all the benefits of bikes
~ Sue me, if you can. How laws that prevent directors being sued make firms less likely to recall potentially dangerous products
~ Migration has been in the news a lot lately. What’s going on?
~ Australia can afford to bulk bill all GP visits. So why don’t we?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter