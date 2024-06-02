Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A national caregiving strategy is coming — what could it mean for Canadians?

By Holly Mathias, PhD candidate, School of Public Health, University of Alberta
Canada is one of the few high-income countries that doesn’t have a national caregiver strategy. The emotional, physical and economic costs of caregiving need to be recognized and supported.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
