Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we should care about this week’s European Parliament elections

By Willem Maas, Jean Monnet Chair and Professor of Political Science, Socio-Legal Studies, and Public & International Affairs, York University, Canada
The European Parliament (EP) elections being held this week will likely alter the political orientation of the European Union’s main legislative and budgetary authority, the only directly elected EU body.

Parties that are skeptical about European integration, along with populist right-wing politicians, are expected to gain ground, while centre-left and Green parties are poised to lose…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
