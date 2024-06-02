Malawi faces a food crisis: why plans to avert hunger aren’t realistic and what can be done
By Joachim De Weerdt, Senior Research Fellow & Malawi Country Program Leader, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Jan Duchoslav, Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
The El Niño drought in Malawi decimated the maize harvest this year. It has left the country with few options other than importing food.
