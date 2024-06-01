Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uncertain times for South Africa’s foreign policy as country heads for coalition government

By Bhaso Ndzendze, Associate Professor (International Relations), University of Johannesburg
The country will see more foreign policy continuity if the ANC partners with smaller parties that share its world view.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
