Human Rights Observatory

What Donald Trump’s fiery reaction to his conviction says about this moment in US politics

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
The stark reality is the United States has never been one country. And Trump is better than anyone at exploiting that.The Conversation


