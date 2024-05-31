Tolerance.ca
Why the US oil majors may end up doing more for the green transition than their (slightly) more progressive European rivals

By Stefan Andreasson, Reader in Comparative Politics, Queen's University Belfast
The energy transition is not on track to mitigate the effects of climate change. Take the case of Shell, whose shareholders recently voted to decelerate the UK-based oil giant’s climate targets. Shell had planned to cut its “net carbon intensity” by 20% by 2030 and 45% by 2035, but now seeks a 15%-to-20% reduction by 2030 and no longer has a 2035 target.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan told shareholders this was motivated by “uncertainty around the pace of change in the transition”. BP is also scaling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
