Human Rights Observatory

Trump guilty verdict: the fallout for US democracy

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
The US’s democratic reputation and institutions may have been undermined by the trial of Donald Trump, analysts said as the former president was found guilty of 34 charges.

Kim Lane Scheppele, a professor at Princeton University who studies constitutional government, said that the trial, and the “attacks against the country’s democratic institutions not only have effects on those willing to serve in those positions, but they also lower the perceived…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
