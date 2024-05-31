Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Body Recommends New Treaty on Older People’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Advocates for the rights of older people -- Elisha, from Tanzania (left), and Amarsanaa, from Mongolia -- attend the Open Ended Working Group on Ageing in New York, December 2016. © 2016 Jemma Stovell/Help Age International In a historic decision last week, a longstanding United Nations body recognized that the international human rights system doesn’t fully protect older people’s rights, and it recommended a new human rights treaty to help correct this. Chaired by Argentina and following negotiations facilitated by Brazil and Portugal, the UN Open-ended Working Group…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa: ANC set to lose majority for first time since Mandela – the era of government by a single party is at an end
~ Kafka 100: Stanley Kubrick’s films are littered with references to the writer’s work
~ ‘Born in the USA’ turns 40 − and still remains one of Bruce Springsteen’s most misunderstood songs
~ Why is ‘moral equivalence’ such a bad thing? A political philosopher explains
~ Millions of current smokers became addicted when they were teens – and nicotine marketing targets adolescents today just as it did decades ago
~ Engineering cells to broadcast their behavior can help scientists study their inner workings
~ Internships are linked to better employment outcomes for college graduates – but there aren’t enough for students who want them
~ Does the US have a planned economy? You might be surprised
~ Trump guilty verdict: the fallout for US democracy
~ Trump’s guilty verdict is not the end of the matter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter