Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Race still divides South Africa – study shows little transformation in new suburbs in country’s economic hub

By Christian Hamann, Researcher, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
As South Africa reflects on 30 years of democracy, it’s important to ask whether its cities have changed for the better when it comes to racial mixing.

During apartheid, South Africa’s residential development was segregated in law along racial lines. Black African residents were consigned to townships on the outskirts of cities while white residents lived in suburbs close to facilities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six Robert De Niro films that explore alienation, isolation and loneliness
~ Champions League final 2024: the romantic ideal of fan ownership meets the corporate reality of modern football
~ African countries could unlock billions in local and global trade – what’s working and what’s not
~ Tunisia: Authorities must end erosion of judicial independence
~ New museum in Bamoun Kingdom chronicles Cameroon's history
~ Why do we need a Net Zero Economy Authority? And how can it fulfil its promise?
~ The Delhi heatwave is testing the limits of human endurance. Other hot countries should beware and prepare
~ Stevie Wonder’s Ghanaian citizenship reflects long-standing links between African Americans and the continent
~ Report finds ‘clear need’ for an Australian Human Rights Act. What difference would it make?
~ View from The Hill: parliamentary sittings have become as painful for Albanese as they were for Morrison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter