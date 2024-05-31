Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities must end erosion of judicial independence

By Amnesty International
Two years after summary dismissal of judges by the president, harassment, prosecutions and denial of rights of judges continue Tunisian authorities must end the ongoing erosion of judicial independence in the country, Amnesty International said today, marking two years since President Kais Saied granted himself powers to unilaterally dismiss judges. On 1 June 2022, President


© Amnesty International -
