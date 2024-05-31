Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Delhi heatwave is testing the limits of human endurance. Other hot countries should beware and prepare

By Liz Hanna, Honorary Associate Professor in Environmental Health, Australian National University
A record-breaking heatwave hit Delhi this week, hot on the heels of heat in Asia and Africa. Australians take note, we are not safe here. We need to prepare for heat to hit us just as hard.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
