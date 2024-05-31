Tolerance.ca
From injuries to infectious diseases, what are the health risks in the aftermath of PNG’s landslide?

By Meru Sheel, Associate Professor and Epidemiologist, Infectious Diseases, Immunisation and Emergencies Group, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Many people who survived the catastrophic landslide in PNG are likely to be facing serious injuries and illness, with warnings of a significant risk of disease outbreaks in the country.The Conversation


