Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why many countries have prosecuted former leaders

By James D. Long, Professor of Political Science and Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Morgan Wack, Assistant Research Professor of Political Science in the Media Forensics Hub, Clemson University
Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Both sweeping immunity and overzealous prosecutions of former leaders can undermine democracy. But such prosecutions pose different risks for older democracies like the US than in younger ones.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump found guilty in hush money trial, but will it hurt him in the polls? Here’s why voters often overlook the ethical failings of politicians
~ Trump found guilty: 5 key aspects of the trial explained by a law professor
~ Is collapse of the Atlantic Ocean circulation really imminent? Icebergs’ history reveals some clues
~ Jane Goodall inspires generations of conservationists – we need her education program in schools
~ Friday essay: ‘My family are always trying to buy us a house.’ We asked couples how class affects their relationships
~ We’re the ‘allergy capital of the world’. But we don’t know why food allergies are so common in Australian children
~ Mattel’s new athlete Barbies might seem like a win for feminists and young girls – but they’re not
~ What’s that in my nest? How the evolutionary arms race between cuckoos and hosts creates new species
~ International study cap: How some private companies are marketing tech and AI solutions
~ Honest dialogue is needed to help build consensus around solar radiation modification technology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter