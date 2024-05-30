Is collapse of the Atlantic Ocean circulation really imminent? Icebergs’ history reveals some clues
By Yuxin Zhou, Postdoctoral Scholar in Earth Science, University of California, Santa Barbara
Jerry McManus, Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Columbia University
If the ocean circulation, known as AMOC, shuts down, it would be a climate disaster, particularly for Europe and North America. New research shows why that might not happen as soon as some fear.
- Thursday, May 30, 2024