Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mattel’s new athlete Barbies might seem like a win for feminists and young girls – but they’re not

By Lauren Gurrieri, Associate Professor in Marketing, RMIT University
Suzie Gibson, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, Charles Sturt University
Mattel released a new range of Barbie dolls this week honouring nine trailblazing women in sport. The recognised athletes include Matildas soccer star Mary Fowler, tennis champion Venus Williams and seven other record-breaking and world champion sports stars from across the globe.

Mattel’s Krista Berger said the brand wishes to acknowledge…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
