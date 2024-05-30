Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eye exercises to improve sight – is there any science behind them? An ophthalmologist explains why you shouldn’t buy the hype

By Benjamin Botsford, Assistant Professor of Opthalmology, UMass Chan Medical School
You may have seen advertisements claiming to eliminate the need for eyeglasses through vision therapy or vision training – basically, eye exercises.

These exercises include putting pressure on or palming the eye; eye movement exercises; or straining to read by using the wrong prescription glasses to “train” the eyes.

As a professor of ophthalmology – and as an eye doctor who has seen thousands of patients – I can tell you that no study to date shows strong evidence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
