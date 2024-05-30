Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proof that ‘sleeping on it’ really does help and four other recent sleep research breakthroughs

By Dan Denis, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Senior Research Fellow, University of York
Twenty-six years. That is roughly how much of our lives are spent asleep. Scientists have been trying to explain why we spend so much time sleeping since at least the ancient Greeks, but pinning down the exact functions of sleep has proven to be difficult.

During the past decade, there has been a surge of interest from researchers in the nature and function of sleep. New experimental models coupled with advances in technology and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Orangutan diplomacy: why Malaysia’s scheme is attracting criticism before it starts
~ Smoking in Africa: study of 16 countries shows higher taxes would help young smokers quit or cut down
~ Outside Supreme Court justice’s home, a Revolution-era flag, now a call for Christian nationalism
~ Eye exercises to improve sight – is there any science behind them? An ophthalmologist explains why you shouldn’t buy the hype
~ AI is cracking a hard problem – giving computers a sense of smell
~ The rush to return humans to the Moon and build lunar bases could threaten opportunities for astronomy
~ Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar isn’t nearly as important as his tiff with Tupac Shakur’s estate over using the dead rapper’s voice
~ Does your service business need AI? Here are 4 rules to help you decide
~ Going to the boardroom from the classroom helps students learn how nonprofits work
~ As No Mow May ends, here’s why we should keep patches of lawn permanently wild
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter