Human Rights Observatory

European Commission Prematurely Ends Rule of Law Scrutiny of Poland

By Human Rights Watch
The European Commission decided to close the article 7 procedure against Poland on Wednesday, despite Poland’s newly elected government not having implemented all needed reforms. Article 7 is the EU’s primary treaty-based mechanism to hold accountable EU member states that undermine the bloc’s values, including by violating the rule of law.Article 7 was invoked against Poland in 2017 in response to then-governing Law and Justice party’s (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość, PiS) political take-over of the country’s justice system and its challenge to the primacy of EU over national law.The rush to end…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
