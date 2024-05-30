Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Rwanda, Criticism is Not Welcome

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kigali, Rwanda, September 5, 2019. © The Rwandan government’s decision to block Human Rights Watch senior researcher Clémentine de Montjoye from entering the country this month was not a complete surprise. Unfortunately, the vague and unfounded allegations against de Montjoye are part of a long-running pattern from a government intolerant of anyone reviewing its human rights record.In barring entry to de Montjoye, authorities accused her of “misrepresenting the purpose of her visit.” She had earlier written to the authorities to request meetings and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
