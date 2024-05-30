Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Filipino Priest Who Defied Duterte Passes Away

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Filipino Catholic priest Father Amado Picardal in Manila, Philippines, May 13, 2016. © 2016 Aaron Favila/AP Photo Fr. Amado Picardal, a Redemptorist priest who exposed killings by the so-called Davao Death Squad in the Philippines, died on Wednesday at age 69. Colleagues said Father Picx, as he was known, died from cardiac arrest in Cebu province, where he had been living a life of solitude and silence as a hermit.Picardal was one of the first to sound the alarm about extrajudicial killings in Davao City on the southern island of Mindanao in the late…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
