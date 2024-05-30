Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC arrest warrants: why attempts to prosecute war criminals too soon can complicate peace efforts

By Majbritt Lyck-Bowen, Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer in Reconciliation and Peacebuilding, University of Winchester
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, controversially applied for arrest warrants to be issued for top Israeli and Hamas officials on May 20. He has accused them of bearing criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza.

The move has been praised by human rights groups…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
