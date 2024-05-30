Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Back to Back’s Multiple Bad Things takes a sophisticated look at the moral ambiguities of today’s ‘culture wars’

By Sarah Austin, Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
The work highlights that there may be no singular perspective on what is right and wrong in this rather complex and nuanced world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian billionaire's attempt to remove gallery portrait draws international attention
~ The latest defamation bill further tightens restrictions on free speech in Pakistan
~ President Aliyev cozies up to authoritarian leaders
~ Explaining Tatars tea-loving nature, and the ‘never-ending teatime’
~ ‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
~ NZ Budget 2024: ‘tax relief’ for the ‘squeezed middle’ – but who’s paying? 7 experts follow the money
~ Election 2024: up to 8 million people are not properly registered to vote
~ Central African Republic: Justice Needed for 2014 Massacre
~ Tunisia: Authorities Escalate Clampdown on Media, Freedom of Expression
~ As Israel pushes into Rafah, it exposes an uncomfortable truth: no court alone can protect civilians in war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter