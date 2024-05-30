Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Election 2024: up to 8 million people are not properly registered to vote

By Toby James, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of East Anglia
The general election is to take place on July 4 – but up to 8 million people may not be correctly registered to vote.

The deadline for registering to vote is 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 18 – less…The Conversation


© The Conversation
