As Israel pushes into Rafah, it exposes an uncomfortable truth: no court alone can protect civilians in war

By Paul Taucher, Lecturer in History, Murdoch University
Dean Aszkielowicz, Senior Lecturer in History and Politics, Murdoch University
The world has reacted with anger this week after an Israeli air strike on a safe zone for displaced civilians in southern Gaza reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 45 people, including women and children.

This latest action in the Israel’s war in Gaza has come despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivering…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
