Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Imprisoned for ‘Insulting the President Online’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on April 05, 2021. © 2021 Uzbekistani Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Berlin, May 30, 2024) – Increasing numbers of people in Uzbekistan are being prosecuted and imprisoned for “insulting the president online,” Human Rights Watch said today. The criminal charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and violates international human rights law.“People in Uzbekistan should be able to criticize the president…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Israel pushes into Rafah, it exposes an uncomfortable truth: no court alone can protect civilians in war
~ Hong Kong: Opposition figures convicted in ‘ruthless purge’ of 47
~ Dawn raids never died: why formal apologies and restoring NZ citizenship are still not enough
~ Suddenly, there’s talk about Labor reforming company tax. What did minister Ed Husic say, and what might actually work?
~ Why collaboration is key to how we work at The Conversation
~ How to cut stray cat numbers in a way that works better for everyone
~ Women are 14 times more likely to die in a climate disaster than men. It’s just one way climate change is gendered
~ Parents are increasingly saying their child is ‘dysregulated’. What does that actually mean?
~ Tonga’s volcanic eruption could cause unusual weather for the rest of the decade, new study shows
~ Labor’s new National Urban Policy is welcome. But will it be transformative?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter