Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Opposition figures convicted in ‘ruthless purge’ of 47

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s conviction of 14 Hong Kong opposition figures accused of “conspiring to subvert state power”, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said:  “This unprecedented mass conviction is the most ruthless illustration yet of how Hong Kong’s National Security Law is weaponized to silence dissent. It represents a near-total purge of the political opposition […] The post Hong Kong: Opposition figures convicted in ‘ruthless purge’ of 47 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Israel pushes into Rafah, it exposes an uncomfortable truth: no court alone can protect civilians in war
~ Uzbekistan: Imprisoned for ‘Insulting the President Online’
~ Dawn raids never died: why formal apologies and restoring NZ citizenship are still not enough
~ Suddenly, there’s talk about Labor reforming company tax. What did minister Ed Husic say, and what might actually work?
~ Why collaboration is key to how we work at The Conversation
~ How to cut stray cat numbers in a way that works better for everyone
~ Women are 14 times more likely to die in a climate disaster than men. It’s just one way climate change is gendered
~ Parents are increasingly saying their child is ‘dysregulated’. What does that actually mean?
~ Tonga’s volcanic eruption could cause unusual weather for the rest of the decade, new study shows
~ Labor’s new National Urban Policy is welcome. But will it be transformative?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter