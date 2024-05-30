Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are nootropics and do they really boost your brain?

By Nenad Naumovski, Professor in Food Science and Human Nutrition, University of Canberra
Amanda Bulman, PhD candidate studying the effects of nutrients on sleep, University of Canberra
Andrew McKune, Professor, Exercise Science, University of Canberra
Humans have long been searching for a “magic elixir” to make us smarter, and improve our focus and memory. This includes traditional Chinese medicine used thousands of years ago to improve cognitive function.

Now we have nootropics, also known as smart drugs, brain boosters or cognitive enhancers.

You can buy these gummies, chewing gums, pills and skin patches online, or from supermarkets, pharmacies or petrol stations. You don’t need a prescription or to consult a health professional.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dawn raids never died: why formal apologies and restoring NZ citizenship are still not enough
~ Suddenly, there’s talk about Labor reforming company tax. What did minister Ed Husic say, and what might actually work?
~ Why collaboration is key to how we work at The Conversation
~ How to cut stray cat numbers in a way that works better for everyone
~ Women are 14 times more likely to die in a climate disaster than men. It’s just one way climate change is gendered
~ Parents are increasingly saying their child is ‘dysregulated’. What does that actually mean?
~ Tonga’s volcanic eruption could cause unusual weather for the rest of the decade, new study shows
~ Labor’s new National Urban Policy is welcome. But will it be transformative?
~ At UN SIDS4, Caribbean and Pacific nations reinforce call to negotiate a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty
~ State laws threaten to erode academic freedom in US higher education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter