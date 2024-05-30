What are nootropics and do they really boost your brain?
By Nenad Naumovski, Professor in Food Science and Human Nutrition, University of Canberra
Amanda Bulman, PhD candidate studying the effects of nutrients on sleep, University of Canberra
Andrew McKune, Professor, Exercise Science, University of Canberra
Humans have long been searching for a “magic elixir” to make us smarter, and improve our focus and memory. This includes traditional Chinese medicine used thousands of years ago to improve cognitive function.
Now we have nootropics, also known as smart drugs, brain boosters or cognitive enhancers.
You can buy these gummies, chewing gums, pills and skin patches online, or from supermarkets, pharmacies or petrol stations. You don’t need a prescription or to consult a health professional.
- Wednesday, May 29, 2024