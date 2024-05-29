Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Authorities must release arbitrarily detained Yemeni-Dutch national

By Amnesty International
Saudi Arabian authorities must immediately release Fahd Ramadhan, a Yemeni-Dutch national, who has been arbitrarily detained without charge or access to legal representation for over six months, Amnesty International said today. On 20 November 2023, two days after arriving in Saudi Arabia, Ramadhan received a call from the Criminal Investigation Department in Jeddah, asking him […] The post Saudi Arabia: Authorities must release arbitrarily detained Yemeni-Dutch national appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


