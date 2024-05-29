Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review: a sharper look as the story gets closer to where it all started in the 60s

By Amy C. Chambers, Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, Manchester Metropolitan University
Planet of the Apes became the first continuous series of sequels that would become the standard of genre-filmmaking in Hollywood since its first film in 1968. It laid the ground for giants like Star Wars and Star Trek as the first science fiction property to develop a series of sequels alongside live-action and animated TV shows, books, comics and merchandising – from action figures to lunchboxes.

As an expert on Planet of the Apes, it is always exciting to see this groundbreaking franchise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
