Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flow: people who are easily absorbed in an activity may have better mental and cardiovascular health

By Miriam Mosing, Associate Professor of Behavior Genetics, Karolinska Institutet
When we are in a state of flow, it is likely that we are spending less time ruminating over our lives or worrying about the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New data shows net migration falling − what’s actually behind the numbers
~ Coronation Street is getting a Sainsbury’s – why product placement could trump traditional TV ads
~ Could South Korea become a model for tackling illegal tiger trade?
~ Cancer can be caused by reversible molecular changes – as new study shows
~ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review: a sharper look as the story gets closer to where it all started in the 60s
~ AI is transforming global power structures – is Europe being left behind?
~ Pirates and politicians: what a 300-year-old book about the most notorious buccaneers reveals about British politics
~ What role England’s mayors have to play in the general election
~ Teenagers have gone through enough – national service is too much to ask
~ Iran: who will be the next supreme leader?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter