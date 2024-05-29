Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State laws threaten to erode academic freedom in U.S. higher education

By Isaac Kamola, Associate Professor, Trinity College
Over the past few years, Republican state lawmakers have introduced more than 150 bills in 35 states that seek to curb academic freedom on campus. Twenty-one of these bills have been signed into law.

This legislation is detailed in a new white paper published by the Center for the Defense of Academic Freedom, a project established by the American Association of University Professors, or AAUP. Taken together, this legislative onslaught has undermined academic freedom and institutional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africans remain largely invisible in Taiwan
~ Avocados are a ‘green gold’ export for Mexico, but growing them is harming forests and waters
~ France’s headscarf ban in the 2024 Summer Olympics reflects a narrow view of national identity, writes a scholar of European studies
~ Colon cancer rates are rising in young Americans, but insurance barriers are making screening harder
~ UK and US elections: 2 very different systems united by a common political language
~ A lesson on dissent from a Vietnam War protester who joined the US military – and then faced execution after his protest didn’t stop
~ Hurricanes don’t stop at the coast – these mountain towns know how severe inland flood damage can be, and they’re preparing
~ I’m an astrophysicist mapping the universe with data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory − clear, sharp photos help me study energetic black holes
~ Power cuts have hit South Africa’s labour market hard: the biggest toll has been on jobs – new research
~ Ghana’s anti-LGBTIQ+ bill is being challenged in the supreme court. Why the decision to broadcast it live matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter