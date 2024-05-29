Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Panama Completes First Climate-Related Relocation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Guna Indigenous woman walks in Isber Yala, the site where her new, safer house was built in Guna Yala Comarca, Panama, August 30, 2023.  © 2023 Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images Today, the Guna Indigenous people living on the tiny, overcrowded, and flood-prone island of Gardi Sugdub in Panama will finally be given keys to their long-awaited new homes on the mainland. Community members have anticipated this day since 2010, when they first sought government support to move.The opening of the mainland site, called Isber Yala, is a celebratory moment. The Panamanian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
